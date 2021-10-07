Krissann Barretto Accuses Airline Of Harassment While Travelling With Her Pet; Actress Shares Video

Krissann Barretto, who was seen in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Ace of Space 2, has called out an airline company for allegedly 'harassing her' for travelling with her pet dog Kiara. She revealed that despite getting all the permissions and having health papers of her pet in place, she was accused of creating nuisance and behaving rudely with the in-flight crew. The incident happened when she was returning to Mumbai from Bengaluru with two of her friends.

The KYY actress revealed to IE that 'she was denied the boarding pass for four hours, and then yelled at inside the 'pet friendly' carrier for unzipping the bag a little bit for her dog to breathe.'

She shared a video of the same with a lengthy note on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Nowhere on the website is it stated that you can't open the zip for the pet to breathe or to just check on them!! Kiara was in the ventilated pet bag as per rules. The flight from Mumbai to Banglore was absolutely fine! Same pet bag and everything! I don't know what happened on the way back and why this guy was just so rude."

She added, "While entering the flight I was yelled at. It started right there. (Firstly why was I being yelled at for having a pet?) Isn't it a pet friendly airline? I was yelled at by "rude man" saying "make sure she doesn't come out of the bag" I'm not exaggerating I was yelled at. They made me feel like I was a criminal for having my pet baby on flight."

She further mentioned in her post that her pet dog Kiara was breathless the entire flight and she was threatened that if she opens the zip of the bag and if her head comes out, they will 'take her back to Bangalore' and 'throw her out and take action'.

Meanwhile the airlines also responded to Krissann's complaint and tweeted, "As informed by our Cabin Crew, you had taken out the pet from bag which is in violation of rules. As per rules, the pet is to be carried in soft ventilated bag which is not open. Our BLR team was only following the laid down SOP in the matter."