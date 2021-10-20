KBC 13: Kriti Sanon To Grace The Show, Amitabh Bachchan Relives College Days While Ballroom Dancing With Her

An upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see actress Kriti Sanon grace the hot seat. The latest picture from the episode was shared by Mr Bachchan on his social media handles. The megastar stated that he was reminded of his college dance as he grooved with Kriti on the sets of the game show.

In the picture, we see Kriti looked absolutely gorgeous in a red coloured floor-length dress while Big B looked dapper as always in a black suit. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..” Check out the post below:

Kriti also re-shared the aforementioned post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “And my day was made!! ❤️❤️ Couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner 🥰 @amitabhbachchan 🙌🏻 P.S. From watching KBC as a kid to coming on the show and dancing with the man himself— can I take a moment to soak this journey in! 😌😍🌸” Take a look!

Amitabh studied in Kolkata for a brief period before moving to Mumbai to become an actor. The Bollywood icon worked as a business executive for Bird and Company in Kolkata and worked in the theatre before commencing his career in Mumbai.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

Kriti will be seen on KBC 13 as part of the 'Shaandar Shukarvaar’ series. So far, an array of celebrities including Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty, Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi, and Ramesh Sippy-Hema Malini have graced the special Friday episodes of the show.

On the professional front, actress Kriti Sanon was last seen in Mimi. She has many films in the pipeline including Hum Do, Humare Do, Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya.