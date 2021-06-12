    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Krushna Abhishek And Arrti Singh Flaunt Killer Dance Moves As They Groove To Bappi Lahri’s Song; Watch

      By
      |

      Krushna Abhishek and Arrti Singh are considered as one of the coolest sibling duos in the Indian television industry. The duo often set major sibling goals by flaunting their strong bond on Instagram. Amidst all, Krushna Abhishek recently hosted a weekend party at his house in Mumbai.

      Krushna Abhishek And Arrti Singh Flaunt Killer Dance Moves As They Groove To Bappi Lahri’s Song; Watch

      Arrti Singh shared a video of herself dancing to veteran singer-musician Bappi Lahri's famous song 'Tamma Tamma' with brother Krushna Abhishek. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist captioned the video as, "Saturday ... bahar nahi ghar pe hi party kar lo .... @krushna30 dancing is something which makes my soul happy ... ❤❤❤❤❤."
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Arrti singh (@artisingh5)

      In the video, Arrti and Krushna can be seen flaunting their killer dance moves as they are doing a signature step of the song, which was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Apart from them, Krushna's actress-wife Kashmera Shah can also be seen performing to the same song in the kitchen. Well, one can say that their bond is reflecting in this video, fans can't stop gushing over the same.

      Krushna Abhishek Celebrates His 38th Birthday With Wife Kashmera Shah, Sister Arti Singh And Close FriendsKrushna Abhishek Celebrates His 38th Birthday With Wife Kashmera Shah, Sister Arti Singh And Close Friends

      Earlier, on the occasion of Krushna Abhishek's birthday, Arrti Singh had posted a heartwarming post for her 'rockstar' brother. She captioned her Instagram post as, "Happy birthday to you my rockstar ... one of the most talented artist and one of the most amazing person. May god give u all the happiness and success.. thank u for being there always . Making me laugh in my worst . And standing by me .. I love u ABU .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY .. GOD BLESS YOU @krushna30."

      Bigg Boss 14: Arti Singh Bashes Nikki Tamboli For Age-Shaming Kashmera Shah & Eijaz Khan; Read StatementsBigg Boss 14: Arti Singh Bashes Nikki Tamboli For Age-Shaming Kashmera Shah & Eijaz Khan; Read Statements

      Talking about Arrti Singh's career, the actress has featured in popular shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka and so on. On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek is known for his amazing comic timing and has featured in shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show and so on.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 16:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X