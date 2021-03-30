Krushna Abhishek Is All Praise For Kapil Sharma; Says 'What Kapil Can Do, No One Else Can'

Krushna Abhishek, who is all set return as the host of OMG! Yeh Mera India, recently spoke about his bond with Kapil Sharma. The actor was all praise for Kapil Sharma and called him a wonderful person. He also added that The Kapil Sharma Show has been the turning point of his career.

In an interview with with ETimes TV, Krushna said that The Kapil Sharma Show has been the turning point of his career. He further said that the team- he, Kapil, Bharti and creatives have worked together in the past (in Comedy Circus) and this time too they all came together. He added that they were initially nervous whether people would like it or not, but the audience loved it. Krushna further added that they all worked hard and all the positive people came together.

Talking about his bond with Kapil and praising him, Krushna said, "Kapil and my bond has grown stronger. We were once touted as rivals by the media. But whenever you ask Kapil about me he will only say good things. He will say Krushna is a wonderful person. And we have known each other for so long. It's just that there was a gap in between and we were not working with each other and then the stories about rivalry started coming out. Kapil and my bond has only grown with time. He has always supported me. A great artist is always good by heart and that quality Kapil Sharma has. He has a good heart and a wonderful, hard working person."

He further added, "When the lockdown was lifted, we all were thinking how will we manage without the audience but he hats off to Kapil, he pulled it off so well. Kapil is par excellence and I am saying all this because I see him live every time we shoot. What Kapil can do, no one else can and that's why he is Kapil Sharma. The energy and positivity he brings to the set is unmatchable."

He further added that he and Kapil inspire each other for fitness. He also spoke about Bharti Singh. Krushna said that she is not only his colleague but also his sister. He added that he will always stand for her and expected her to support him when he needed the same.

