Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah And Urfi Javed Extend Support To Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan

Many celebs have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, after the latter was arrested in an alleged drug case. Urfi Javed, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah are the latest addition to the list of actors who have sympathised with Shah Rukh and his family.

Whilst speaking to the paparazzi, Kashmera commented on Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB and sympathised with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. She said, “That is very sad, yaar. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too) so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily.”

Krushna added that they are praying for them and said, “His parents must be so worried. I just want everything to go fine and to be solved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh bhai to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore.”

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed also shared her perspective on the matter and said that Aryan could take a lot of time to come out of this trauma. She further said, “Even before the court's verdict people have started bashing him just because he is his father's son. There are political leaders, religious gurus out there facing allegations of rape, still people worship them. And then there is this poor kid who hasn't harmed anyone but is being publicly bashed so much."

Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail whilst the court has reserved its order on his bail application till October 20. In the meantime, many actors and industry colleagues such as Hrithik Roshan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Karan Patel among others have come out in support of the Khans.