Krushna Abhishek Seeks Forgiveness With Estranged Uncle Govinda And His Wife Sunita Ahuja Amidst Row

The tiff between Krushna Abhishek and his estranged uncle and actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has been getting uglier day by day. After Krushna refused to shoot for the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Govinda was a guest, the latter's wife had revealed in an interview that she never wants to see Krushna's face in her life. Now Krushna has spoken on the same and has asked for forgiveness from his uncle and aunt.

Speaking to Spotboye about the same, Krushna Abhishek said that he knows that his aunt and uncle love him a lot or else they would not be so angry with him. The Comedy Circus star further said that these words are usually said by parents who become very angry with their children. Krushna then went on to say that he loves his uncle Govinda and his aunt Sunita Ahuja and that he seeks their forgiveness.

Krushna Abhishek On Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja's 'Never Want To See His Face Again' Statement About Him

Krushna Abhishek went on to say that he has tried to apologise to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja several times but they refused to forgive him. The comedian added that he still does not know that why are they angry with him when he is like their child. The Comedy Nights Bachao star went on to say that in several interviews, both he and his aunt and uncle have revealed that they will be resolving their issues but they are still at loggerheads with each other.

Talking about Sunita Ahuja's statements against him, Krushna Abhishek said that he is indeed upset hearing his aunt's words but he also realises that they said those things because they still love him. Krushna added that someone can only say 'I do not want to see his face again' when they are hurt. The Entertainment actor went on to say that one only gets hurt by those whom they love the most.

On a concluding note, Krushna Abhishek had said that since he loves his aunt and uncle dearly, this hostility between them saddens him. The comedian called Govinda and Sunita Ahuja is equivalent to his parents. Krushna went on to say that the words used by Sunita against him were very filmy but that he is proud that they are a filmy family.

Sunita Ahuja in an earlier interview with ETimes had said, "I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue. Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity... Uske Bagair Bhi Toh Hamaara Show Hit Hota Hi Hai, Aur Yeh Wala Bhi Hoga. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama's name? It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can't misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. The issues will never get resolved and I don't want to see his face ever again in my life."