Krushna Abhishek's Wife Kashmera Takes A Sly Dig At Govinda's Wife; Says 'Govinda Ji Needs Better Manager'

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's relationship has been shaky since past few years. Their ongoing feud has taken an ugly turn in the last few months as their wives too have got involved. Govinda's wife Sunita and Krushna's wife Kashmera have taken potshots at several occasions.

Recently, in an interview with HT, Kashmera took a sly dig at Govinda's wife Sunita. Although she expressed her wish of both mama-bhanja to work together, she wanted Govinda to change his manager.



Kashmera was quoted by HT as saying, "If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happens. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad. Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home."

She said that it is a shame that a family that has so much talent does not push one another. She added, "I also want to be part of that family like the Salman Khan family... They always push their people. Why can't each family be like that? I wish Krushna's family had pushed him. Had they done that it would have been beneficial to the entire family. They are filled with great, talented people but koi kisi ko push nahi karta."

The actor-filmmaker, who has directed the upcoming movie Shriman Aishwarya Rai featuring her husband, praised her husband talent and said that she has a brilliant artist at home and it will be stupid of her to let the Rohit Shettys and David Dhawans to do films with him and added that it would be great if she could also.

Kashmera knows her husband's calibre as an actor and wants to take advantage of it. She concluded by saying that Krushna is really good in the new film, which hopefully will release soon on OTT platform.