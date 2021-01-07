Krystle D'Souza Gifts Herself A Swanky New House

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D'Souza has gifted herself a swanky new house in Mumbai on New Year. The actress shared a picture and captioned it as, "Stepping into my new home in this new year ! Right now it's all walls and beams, I can't wait to do it up with hopes and dreams 🤍 Dreams do come true if you come through ✨." When asked as to how she feels to buy a new house for herself at this young age, she said that she worked hard at a young age, so now she can enjoy its benefits.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I have worked very hard at a younger age, so, now I can enjoy the benefits of that and continue to work harder. I feel proud of myself when I see the pride in my parents' eyes."

When asked how long she has been planning or dreamt of owning a house, she said, "I honestly never thought about it since my parents own a few houses in Mumbai. But this pandemic gave me time to actually do some R&D and figure out a nice place for myself. I only bought it because I loved this property and the amenities. And because it's on a very high floor so my view is beautiful."

When said that due to the pandemic, she got enough time to research houses. She added that it all happened quickly.

The actress revealed that she is looking for good professionals to help her out in designing and decorating the house. She further said that she knows what she has in her mind but she needs someone to execute it well.

