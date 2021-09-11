Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Actor Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With A Baby Girl

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl today (September 10), as per a Bollywood Life report. Earlier in May this year, it was first reported that Shaheer and Ruchika are expecting their first baby. It was also said that the couple is looking forward to embracing this new phase of their lives.

A few days back, Shaheer had organized a baby shower for his wife and the pictures from the ceremony had gone viral on social media. It must be noted that the couple haven't made any official confirmation, but Ruchika’s aforementioned pictures had confirmed the news of her pregnancy.

Now, it’s been reported that the couple has delivered their baby. However, the duo hasn’t confirmed the news and more details are awaited at the moment.

On the professional front, Shaheer is currently playing the lead role in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The actor will also be seen in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta 2 alongside Ankita Lokhande. Ruchikaa Kapoor, on the other hand, is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.