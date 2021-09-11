Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Actor Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With A Baby Girl

Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
actor
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Ruchikaa
Kapoor
have
been
blessed
with
a
baby
girl
today
(September
10),
as
per
a
Bollywood
Life
report.
Earlier
in
May
this
year,
it
was
first
reported
that
Shaheer
and
Ruchika
are
expecting
their
first
baby.
It
was
also
said
that
the
couple
is
looking
forward
to
embracing
this
new
phase
of
their
lives.
A
few
days
back,
Shaheer
had
organized
a
baby
shower
for
his
wife
and
the
pictures
from
the
ceremony
had
gone
viral
on
social
media.
It
must
be
noted
that
the
couple
haven't
made
any
official
confirmation,
but
Ruchika’s
aforementioned
pictures
had
confirmed
the
news
of
her
pregnancy.
Now,
it’s
been
reported
that
the
couple
has
delivered
their
baby.
However,
the
duo
hasn’t
confirmed
the
news
and
more
details
are
awaited
at
the
moment.
On
the
professional
front,
Shaheer
is
currently
playing
the
lead
role
in
Sony
TV’s
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
with
Erica
Fernandes
and
Supriya
Pilgaonkar.
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
the
second
season
of
Ekta
Kapoor’s
Pavitra
Rishta
2
alongside
Ankita
Lokhande.
Ruchikaa
Kapoor,
on
the
other
hand,
is
the
Creative
Producer
and
Executive
Vice
President
at
Balaji
Motion
Pictures
Ltd.