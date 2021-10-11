    For Quick Alerts
      Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Actress Erica Fernandes Reacts To Trend #NoEricaNoKRPKAB; Read Statement

      Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The lead pair of the show Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes has been getting a lot of praise and love from the masses. Ever since the third season was started, fans have been showering love at their characters Dev and Sonakshi. However, now, the KRPKAB 3 has been receiving a lot of hate from the masses because of the current track.

      In the show, Sanjana played by Sana Amin Sheikh is trying to create differences between Dev and Sonakshi played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes respectively. Due to the current track, Erica's character is not getting enough importance and screen space in the show. Moreover, reports also suggested that Erica is planning to quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 due to a lack of character growth. Fans are also slamming the writers of the show for losing its plotline.

      Notably, Erica Fernandes fans had also conducted a Twitter trend #NoEricaNoKRPKAB. After seeing fans' love, the actress recently reacted to the same by penning a letter of gratitude. She took to Twitter and shared the note. She tweeted, "After i got to know about the hashtag trend #NoEricaNoKRPKAB. I could stop myself from expressing what i felt."

      Erica Fernandes' note reads, "A Letter Of Gratitude. I am stunned with the amount of love I am receiving at this very moment! I feel immensely blessed to see how loved Sonakshi as a character is. I know this show is very close to all of you like it has been to me and I am glad to see how much. This really feels like all my efforts and hard-work, I put into shaping this character and making it relatable has finally paid off. When an artist is given a character as a part of the script it becomes the artists duty to breathe life into the character and put in whatever they can to make it their own. And I have put a lot of myself into Sonakshi to build the character. Today, after witnessing this! I can proudly say .. this is the power of our Kuch Rang family. Much love and appreciation - Erica Jennifer Fernandes." (sic)

      Well, Erica Fernandes' statement clearly proves that she is not quitting Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. After her statement, Erica fans must be on cloud nine after learning about the same.

      Talking about the show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vidvaan Sharma, Advait Adi, Gavie Chahal, Moon Banerrjee, Jagat Rawat, Alpesh Dhakan, Khushbu Thakkar, Mushtaq Khan and others in key roles.

      Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
      X