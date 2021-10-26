Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Cheshta Talks About Her Bond With Shaheer; Says 'It’s Great To Be Around Him'

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, there were speculations that the show might go off-air soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the actors of the show are popular and they share great bond. Recently, Cheshta Bhagat, who plays the role of Neha Dixit- Dev's (Shaheer Sheikh) sister, spoke about her bond with her co-stars.

Talking about her bond with Shaheer and others, she told India-Forums, "It never felt like meeting him after a long gap on the sets of Kuch Rang... as we keep meeting each other on various occasions. Mom (Supriya Pilgaonkar), Erica Fernandes, Shaheer and I often make it a point to catch up with each other and whenever we meet, we start from where we left and it's great to find such amazing people in the work space."

Cheshta and Shaheer's reels are loved by fans are have been going viral on social media. Regarding their reels, she said, "Well, Shaheer and I are good friends. It's great to be around him. We try to take out time to shoot reels. While we don't get much time, but we utilise whatever time we get at hand to entertain the viewers and also ourselves."

Talking about Shaheer, she said that although he is a little reserved personality, he opens up with people and really makes a point to gel along well. She called him a man of few words. She added that he jokes around on the sets and makes sure everybody is having a good time.