Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Cheshta Talks About Her Bond With Shaheer; Says 'It’s Great To Be Around Him'

Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
for
one
or
the
other
reason.
Recently,
there
were
speculations
that
the
show
might
go
off-air
soon.
However,
nothing
has
been
confirmed
yet.
Meanwhile,
the
actors
of
the
show
are
popular
and
they
share
great
bond.
Recently,
Cheshta
Bhagat,
who
plays
the
role
of
Neha
Dixit-
Dev's
(Shaheer
Sheikh)
sister,
spoke
about
her
bond
with
her
co-stars.
Talking
about
her
bond
with
Shaheer
and
others,
she
told
India-Forums,
"It
never
felt
like
meeting
him
after
a
long
gap
on
the
sets
of
Kuch
Rang...
as
we
keep
meeting
each
other
on
various
occasions.
Mom
(Supriya
Pilgaonkar),
Erica
Fernandes,
Shaheer
and
I
often
make
it
a
point
to
catch
up
with
each
other
and
whenever
we
meet,
we
start
from
where
we
left
and
it's
great
to
find
such
amazing
people
in
the
work
space."
Cheshta
and
Shaheer's
reels
are
loved
by
fans
are
have
been
going
viral
on
social
media.
Regarding
their
reels,
she
said,
"Well,
Shaheer
and
I
are
good
friends.
It's
great
to
be
around
him.
We
try
to
take
out
time
to
shoot
reels.
While
we
don't
get
much
time,
but
we
utilise
whatever
time
we
get
at
hand
to
entertain
the
viewers
and
also
ourselves."
Talking
about
Shaheer,
she
said
that
although
he
is
a
little
reserved
personality,
he
opens
up
with
people
and
really
makes
a
point
to
gel
along
well.
She
called
him
a
man
of
few
words.
She
added
that
he
jokes
around
on
the
sets
and
makes
sure
everybody
is
having
a
good
time.