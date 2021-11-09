Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Star Erica Fernandes Says ‘Dr Sonakshi Has Become An Integral Part Of My Life’

Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 recently is going off-air soon. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Talking about Erica Fernandes, her character Dr Sonakshi made a special place in everyone's hearts. Erica's character recently bid adieu to the show and left fans teary-eyed.

Erica Fernandes recently shared a statement with the media, in which she spoke about her character Dr Sonakshi. In the statement, Erica said, "I debuted into the television industry as Dr Sonakshi in Kuch Rang season one, and since then my journey as Dr Sonakshi has been a beautiful one. The character has become an integral part of my life as the role truly enhanced my abilities as an actor then and now. I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons which has only brought me immense love and appreciation."

Erica Fernandes further stated that she will always cherish her association with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi franchise. She concluded by stating, "It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on the air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved in spite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connection strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it. My association with the Kuch Rang franchise will forever be cherished, and I am eternally grateful to have been a part of a show which is more of an emotion and a feeling attached strongly to my heart."

Talking about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, the show also stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Aleena Lambe, Advait Adi, Vidvaan Sharma, Gavie Chahal, Moon Banerrjee, Jagat Rawat and others in key roles.