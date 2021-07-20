Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Fame Gavie Chahal Hints At Participating In Bigg Boss 15

After a long gap, actor Gavie Chahal recently featured in Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actor's presence in the show brought a major twist to the storyline. Amidst all, Gavie Chahal recently gave a major hint about his upcoming project, which is none other than Bigg Boss 15.

As we all know, Bigg Boss 15 is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Fans are curious to know who will enter the madhouse this year. A few days ago, makers confirmed that Bigg Boss 15 will first premiere on the OTT platform VOOT for six weeks. Ever since the show was announced, several celebs' names have been doing the rounds on the internet. Gavie Chahal recently revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 14.

Gavie Chahal told Times of India, "I underwent a major eye operation last year. Thus, I couldn't become a part of Bigg Boss 14." He further hinted about participating in Bigg Boss 15, as he is in talks with the makers. "This year, talks are on. But I'll only be able to say anything once things are finalised," the actor added.

Not Salman Khan But Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill To Host Bigg Boss 15 OTT?

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor further revealed that the past few months were very tough for him, as he was recovering from eye surgery. Later, he was diagnosed with dengue, hence, he had to let go of several projects. Now, he is completely fine and getting good work.

Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee REJECTS Salman Khan's Show; Says 'I Am Not A Bigg Boss Material'

Talking about Gavie Chahal's career, the actor has featured in popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mohe Rang De, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Adaalat, RadhaKrishn and so on. He has also acted in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Pinky Moge Wali, Haunted Hills, Hum Sab Ullu Hain, Yaaran Naal Baharan and others.