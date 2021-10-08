Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Fans NOT Happy With Latest Track, React To Rumours Of Erica Quitting Show

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the popular shows on television. Post its end, the makers decided to come up with season 2 and 3 on fans demand. Fans loved the show because of their favourite jodi Dev and Sonakshi played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes and also for the show's realistic content.

The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 introduced a major 'baby exchange' twist which fans although felt was unrealistic, accepted it and wanted to know what the makers have in store for them in the upcoming episode. However, they introduced yet another twist in the form of Sanjana, an obsessive lover of Dev, which too fans accepted. But the latest twist: Sanjana being maasi of Suhana is not at all accepted! Fans call it cliché, and the plot as very unrealistic and not at all relatable.

Also, there were recently rumours that Erica Fernandes might quit the show as she is not happy with the way her character is being shaped up. Although neither the makers nor the actress has confirmed the same, fans reacted to the rumour and said that instead of replacing Erica, the makers should end the show. Take a look at a few tweets!

Ms Latte: We should have never requested for S3 what have they done to my show this was the only Indian show I watch apart from kdrama #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi #KRPKAB3.

Chaitali: Sanjana's character in #krpkab3 is like "ek gandi machhli" , jo pura talab (#KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 ) ko ganda kr diya hai.

Esha: @MamtaYPatnaik @Shaheer_S @IamEJF #KRPKAB3 #krpkab3 Kuch rang was always realistic and relatable..it always gave us reason to smile, reason to feel happy. Plz bring back those love,laughter,emotions,joy,long conversations of s1 s2..❤🙏#DevAkshi #krpkab #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3.

@enchanting_myth: Maar dalo mujhe maar dalo. Stop this absurdity and nonsense in the name of realistic content. Kya bana diya mere comfort show ko. I cannot imagine y'all reduced my #krpkab to THIS BAKWAAS!!! 😡😭#KRPKAB3 #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi.

@enchanting_myth: Earlier I'd have thought so but rn I know I'm not in minority... Instead of making Erica almost confirm her leaving the show I suggest you Mamta ji end the show itself. Just end this crap with a proper closure, if it's at all possible now #krpkab #krpkab3 #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3.

tipika: Sonakshi Bose is the soul of this show If she leaves the show, no one can ever replace her place. Ek baar season 3 script se galti ho chuke. Again don't do the mistake by replacing her character We love Devakshi. @Shaheer_S @IamEJF @MamtaYPatnaik. #KRPKAB3 #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3.

Well, we hope the makers get fans' messages and change the plot as soon as possible!

