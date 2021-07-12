Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Is Erica Fernandes Throwing Tantrums On Set Due To Shaheer Sheikh? (Exclusive)

There is a buzz in the market that Erica Fernandes, seen in the Sony Entertainment Television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 in the lead opposite Shaheer Sheikh, is getting arrogant on the sets. The actress is reportedly giving a lot of grief to people on set and acting very pricey. The lady is demanding perfection in everything, which is a tough ask given the chaotic functioning of the TV industry.

Erica also gave the media a tough time during the promotional interviews of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She was hesitant to speak about the 2020 wedding of her co-star and reported ex Shaheer Sheikh with Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. Shaheer and Erica are the main leads of the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi franchise.

Sources on set added that Erica is not comfortable about working with Shaheer, given their past. Still, she reluctantly agreed to sign on the dotted line, for it was a large project. Her relationship with Shaheer has been a significant talking point. The speculation was that the two had even exchanged rings. Erica has publicly denied the link-up though. Erica and Shaheer got close during the filming of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi seasons 1 and 2.

Erica started her career with regional films (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). She had also done a Hindi movie, Babloo Happy Hai, in 2014 co-starring Sahil Anand and Amol Parashar.

Erica has gained name and fame in the TV industry thanks to the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi franchise, which earned critical acclaim. She certainly had high expectations from the 2018 reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside actor Parth Samthaan. The show did take off well, but then lost its mooring toward the end. Some say Erica could not get much mileage from the show, as most Kasautii talk revolved around what Parth Samthaan was doing in it.

Erica was a part of TV cricket tournament Box Cricket League but has not yet done any big-ticket reality show, which could have catapulted her career to a new high.

We tried to get in touch with Erica, but she did not reply until filing this story. Our attempts to reach producer Yash Patnaik also came to nought.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, which started airing on Sony on Monday, July 12, is being marketed as a mature love story of a couple a decade into marriage.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author.