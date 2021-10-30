Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Prerna Panwar On Show Going Off-Air: With Heavy Heart We All Have To Say Bye

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi makers were back with third season. Fans were super happy that they will get to watch their favourite jodi Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh (Sonakshi and Dev) and Ishwaari maa (Supriya Pilgaonkar). However, the story of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 failed to impress fans and they were not happy with the track. As a result, ratings were low and the makers and channel had to decide to shut the show. Recently, Erica opened up about her exit and Shaheer spoke about the show going off-air. Recently, Prerna Panwar, who plays the role of Elena (Sonakshi's cousin), opened up about the show going off-air. She took to social media to share a lengthy note and said that with a heavy heart they all have to say bye.

She shared a few pictures from the sets and wrote, "I Will Miss Being Elena!🖤🖤🖤 3rd season was a bonus for everyone of us. We never thought "Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi" will be back ever but we did come back. And it was because of you and the makers. We did our best this time as well. Thank you for loving each character in the show. Yes! The feeling is mutual on the show going off air. With a heavy heart we all have to say " Bye". Uhhhh! Why Goodbyes are so difficult??"

She also thanked everyone for loving her character and wrote, "I want to thank you guys for all the love you have been showering on us non-stop for all these years. You have no idea how much it means to me. Elena is not just a character in the show but it's me, putting every bit of "Prerna" out there shaping Elena. I am Sad but also Happy that i got a chance to be Elena and had an amaaaazing time with the entire cast and crew."

She tagged everyone and mentioned special thanks. She called Erica, Jagat Maa and thanked her for 'always giving away goodies and feeding souls with amazing food,' and called Shaheer Mastikhor and said, "oh! Hehehhe he might be looking cute but behind his innocent smile he has all the wicked jokes and ideas, always in for Mastikhoooorriiiii."

She said Supriya is perfect combination of grace and being a kid at heart. She ended her lengthy note by saying that she is satisfied with all the memories and stories that she is taking with her till her last breath.

In an interview with India-Forums, she said that same that they 'gave their best' and added that viewers have freedom to express their views and they respect it. She added that some things work and some things don't. However, she is happy that they all got a chance to work together again.