Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Sana Sheikh Says Her Character Turned Out To Be Completely Negative In The End

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been in the news since its inception. The show is all set to go off-air. Recently, Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Sonakshi in the show, revealed that she is quitting the show. Also, Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen as Dev, spoke about the show going off-air. Now, Sana Sheikh aka Sanjana spoke about the same and her journey in the show.

Regarding the show going off-air and her journey, she told India-Forums that it was supposed to be a finite show and she is happy with the way her whole journey in the show has been. She said that it was a great time and it was a great team.

About getting to play different kind of character in the show, she said that she has always tried to play different roles. She added that her character in the show turned out to be completely negative in the end, but otherwise her entire journey has been fantastic.

Sana said, "I have always tried to play different roles, from playing a sweetheart to playing a docile girl, it has been quite nice so far. This character turned out to be out and out negative in the end, otherwise my entire journey has been fantastic on the show.

She concluded by saying, "They gave me the 'Ek Tarfaar Pyaar' song, and it was great. The last one-fourth turned negative, and the story is wrapping up and hence that graph, because there has to be conclusion, there has been a fight for the love she wants, she has been deprived of a family, plus she comes to know about Dev's daughter, and the entire journey of her becoming obsessed has been interesting."