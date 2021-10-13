Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sana Sheikh Talks About Playing Negative Role; Praises Erica & Shaheer

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is grabbing headlines for one or the other reason. The latest track of the show has been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The entry of a third love angle (Sanjana) in Sonakshi and Dev's lives has become the topic of discussion. While many are upset with the latest track, a few are finding it interesting.

Recently, Sana Sheikh, who plays the role of Sanjana, spoke about her role in the show. She also spoke about her bond with the lead actors- Shaheer Shiekh and Erica Fernandes.

Regarding her role turning negative, she told Tellychakkar, "I took up this character as it is a part of a very popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Playing a negative character is very challenging. In the past I have mostly played positive characters and this one is totally different from those. Well, only two qualities are similar her love for poetry and the way she uses Urdu in her vocabulary otherwise nothing is similar."

About his bond with Erica, she praised her for balancing social media and television career. She added that although they haven't interacted much off-screen as they have only one scene a day together, on average, she said that they are cordial.

Sana had shared screen space with Shaheer in Kitni Mast Hai Life. The duo reunited for KRPKAB 3 after 12 years.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Fans NOT Happy With Latest Track, React To Rumours Of Erica Quitting Show

Durga Ashtami: Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill To Jennifer Winget & Shivangi Joshi- Celebs Who Slay In Blue Ethnic Attires (PICS)

Regarding her bond with the actor, she told India-Forums, "Shaheer and I have been in touch on and off always after Kitni Mast Hai Life. We spoke before I started the shoot. It is amazing to reunite with him on a show after twelve year, that too on a fantastic show like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He is an effortless actor and a fabulous human being; hope our bond remains this pure forever."