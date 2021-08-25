Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Stars Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Recreate ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Song; Watch

Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
stars
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Erica
Fernandes
have
always
been
sharing
cute
BTS
pictures
and
videos
on
social
media.
For
the
unversed,
the
duo
shares
a
great
bond
of
friendship,
and
never
misses
any
chance
to
impress
their
fans.
Recently,
Erica
Fernandes
shared
a
reel
video
on
her
Instagram
handle,
in
which
she
can
be
seen
recreating
the
'Bachpan
Ka
Pyaar'
video
with
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
her
on-screen
son
Vidvaan
Sharma
with
a
cute
twist.
Erica
Fernandes
captioned
the
post
as,
"Humara
cutie
patootie
@vidvaan_sharma_official
#reelitfeelit
#trending."
In
the
above
video,
one
can
see
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Erica
Fernandes
recreating
Aamir
Khan
and
Rani
Mukerjee's
popular
song,
'Aati
Kya
Khandala'.
When
Shaheer
says,
'Sunn',
to
which
Erica
replies,
'Suna',
their
on-screen
son
Vidvaan
Sharma
appears
in
the
middle
of
their
act
and
starts
singing
'Bachpan
Ka
Pyaar'
song.
They
get
amused
by
his
singing
and
starts
kissing
and
cuddling
the
cute
child
actor.
Talking
about
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3,
the
show
also
stars
Supriya
Pilgaonkar,
Advait
Adi,
Moon
Banerrjee,
Jagat
Rawat,
Alpesh
Dhakan,
Khushbu
Thakkar
and
many
others
in
key
roles.
Recently,
Sana
Sheikh
confirmed
that
she
will
be
playing
a
pivotal
role
in
the
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Erica
Fernandes-starrer.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Sony
TV
at
8:30
pm
from
Monday
to
Friday.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates!