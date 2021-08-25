Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Stars Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Recreate ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Song; Watch

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes have always been sharing cute BTS pictures and videos on social media. For the unversed, the duo shares a great bond of friendship, and never misses any chance to impress their fans. Recently, Erica Fernandes shared a reel video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen recreating the 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' video with Shaheer Sheikh and her on-screen son Vidvaan Sharma with a cute twist.

Erica Fernandes captioned the post as, "Humara cutie patootie @vidvaan_sharma_official #reelitfeelit #trending."

In the above video, one can see Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes recreating Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerjee's popular song, 'Aati Kya Khandala'. When Shaheer says, 'Sunn', to which Erica replies, 'Suna', their on-screen son Vidvaan Sharma appears in the middle of their act and starts singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song. They get amused by his singing and starts kissing and cuddling the cute child actor.

Well, the video is going viral on social media, and grabbed everyone's attention with its cute moments. We must say that this 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' recreation is the cutest one so far.

Talking about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, the show also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Advait Adi, Moon Banerrjee, Jagat Rawat, Alpesh Dhakan, Khushbu Thakkar and many others in key roles. Recently, Sana Sheikh confirmed that she will be playing a pivotal role in the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer. The show is being aired on Sony TV at 8:30 pm from Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for more updates!