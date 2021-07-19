Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh Says The Show's TWIST Surprised Him Too

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is back with the third season and fans are super happy as their favourite jodi- Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are back on-screen. The makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 surprised the audience with an unexpected twist in the first episode itself. The lead actor of the show, Shaheer has now reacted to the twist.

In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer revealed that he didn't expect this twist and just like fans, he too was surprised with it. He also added that they probably got the expected response from fans from the first episode and will try and maintain the feel and pattern of the show that they had earlier.

The actor said, "The twist writer got for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was something I also didn't expect. It was surprising for me also. And in the very first episode, we got the response probably what we were looking for. I think from here on we will try to maintain the feel and pattern of our show which we had earlier."

He further added, "As an actor, I am satisfied when I see what I am doing in the show. I am happy with what they have done to the storyline. We did this show 4-5 years back but now also if you see all the characters they have maintained their aura's which I am sure must have been challenging for them. They have successfully connected the audience with the characters."

As the audience are aware, the show deals with Dev and Sonakshi's life, years after their marriage. The new twist- babies swap drama has added more to the show. It has to be seen how the couple manage to maintain their relationship and keep the secret (Ayush) out from their daughter Suhana.