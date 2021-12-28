Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 To Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani; Popular TV Shows That Went Off-Air In 2021

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar-starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 had created a solid buzz amongst the fans before its launch. However, after a few weeks, the show started losing its grip because of the changes in the plotline. Eventually, it went off-air on November 12, 2021.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was one of the most loved shows on the small screen. The show starrer Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles. Sadly, due to low TRP ratings, the show went off-air in July 2021.

Ishk Par Zor Nahi

Sony TV's youth-friendly show, Ishk Par Zor Nahi starred Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma, Rajat Verma and others in key roles. The show didn't receive good TRPs but had a solid craze amongst the youngsters. Sadly, it went off-air in August 2021.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV. Starring Rubina Dilaik, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi and others in key roles, the show went off-air in October 2021 after entertaining audiences for 5 years.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali went off-air in November 2021. The show starred Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedkar and Ashok Phal Dessai in key roles. Sadly, due to low TRP ratings, it was axed by the makers.

Tujhse Hai Raabta

Zee TV's popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta was launched in 2018 and it entertained audiences for three years. The show starred Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale and others in key roles. It went off-air in July 2021.

Bawara Dil, Hamari Wali Good News, Kaatelal & Sons And Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Apart from such popular shows, Colors TV's Bawara Dil, Zee TV's Hamari Wali Good News, SAB TV's Kaatelal & Sons and Sony TV's show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye also bid adieu to the viewers in 2021 due to low TRP rates.

Other Shows That Went Off-Air In 2021

In the first half of 2021, shows like Shaadi Mubarak, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, Teri Laadli Main, Aye Mere Humsafar, Gupta Brothers and Yeshu went off-air due to the second wave of COVID-19 and low TRP ratings.