Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sona's Tarot Card Hints At 'Toofan'; Sana To Bring Twist In DevAkshi's Life

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was one of the most-awaited shows on television. The show which was premiered a few weeks ago, has been keeping the audiences hooked. Sonakshi and Dev have already been going through a lot in their married life and Ayush's entry brought a lot of confusion. However, while solving Ayush's case, they have some or the other way, closer.

Sonakshi's friends and family members find something wrong in her wedding and they ask her to solve the issue before it breaks them apart. The breaking point was when Dev takes a lot of stress pills and gets sick. This worried Sonakshi so much that she decided to go for couselling as per her friends and family member's advice. While they try to mend differences between them, the audiences will witness a new entry in the form of Sana Sheikh!

Sona checks Tarot reading and gets Nine of Swords, which hints at 'Toofan (storm)' in her life. While Sona looks tensed, the scene then shifts to Sana Sheikh's entry.

Dev will be seen buying bouquet to Sonakshi and finds Sana in the show. Her dupatta gets stuck in a bouquet and Dev looks at her.

As revealed earlier, Sana's entry will be bringing twists in the show. She had said that her character is infatuated with Dev.

As per the latest report, Sana will bring twists in Dev and Sonakshi's love story. Sana was quoted by IANS as saying, "My character in the show will add an element of twist in Dev and Sonakshi's love story. Having gone through heartbreak, Sanjana is now looking to connect to her roots and find the much-required stability."

She further added, "Once she crosses Dev's path, a lot begins to change. As the track progresses, the situation will get more intense and the viewers will be in for a series of shocks and surprises."