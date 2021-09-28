Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER Alert: Here's How Dev Will React To Sanjana's Proposal

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Recently, Sana Sheikh entered the show as Sanjana, who has been bringing a lot of changes in Dev and Sonakshi's lives. Sanjana, who works in Dev's office, is madly in love with him and is often seen talking to her friend about her 'Ek tarafa pyaar'.

As revealed earlier, Sanjana, who is obsessed with Dev and shockingly, ends up proposing him at his house although she is aware that he is married to Sonakshi and loves his wife immensely. The confession will come as a shock to Dev.

Talking about the upcoming track, Sana Sheikh said, "The audience has already learned about Sanjana's love for Dev and how she has attempted to get closer to him at every given opportunity. Sanjana decides to disclose her affections to Dev in the upcoming episode since she can no longer contain her emotions and wants Dev to know about them. It would surprise her to learn that her love is one-sided, and Dev has no plans to pursue it further because he is content with his married life with Sonakshi."

So wondering what will Dev do? Well, indeed he will choose his love of his life Sonakshi, who he loves immensely. He makes it clear to Sanjana that he does not share the same feelings for her.

Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming track, Shaheer said, "Dev would be surprised by Sanjana's confession because he did not expect her to feel for him this way. He considered her to be his close friend and nothing more than that. Dev has already gone through a lot of difficulties with Sonakshi due to many misunderstandings, and they have finally begun to share that bond again, and he has no intention of disrupting that connection. As a result, Dev will politely reject Sanjana's confession and state unequivocally that this will never happen."

What's more interesting is ace singer Amaal Malik will be appearing in the show. He will be lending his voice to the song 'Pyaar Ek Tarfa', which will add the much required emotion to the situation going on between Sanjana and Dev.

Talking about his song 'Pyar Ek Tarfa' and how it is related to the upcoming track of the show, Amaal Malik said, "Sanjana loves Dev with all her heart, who cannot return the same love, and that upsets her. The song is for people who resonate with Sanjana's character, and anyone in general who's been in love but not seen the true fulfilment of that love. The emotion in the song is extremely positive. You don't sense any regret, malice or anger that his love is one sided. It's a celebration of being in love and that, in my opinion is how pure the feeling is. I hope everyone who listens to the song feels the same."

When Sonakshi learns about Sanjana's intentions, she is taken aback and, rightly so! Stay locked to the latest updates of the show.