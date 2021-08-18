Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 To Be Replaced By Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Due To Low TRP Ratings: Report

Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar-starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is going off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! A report published in Bollywood Life states that the makers are planning to take KRPKAB down due to the low TRP ratings. Well, the news indeed left fans shocked as it had created a solid buzz amongst the masses.

The report also states that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, the makers have not announced the premiere date of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show's promos are already creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans are very much excited to see Nakuul and Disha together again on small-screen.

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have earlier featured in Star Plus' show, Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Talking about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, the show is currently focusing on Dev and Sonakshi's life after becoming parents. The first episode itself created excitement amongst the viewers. However, reports now stating that the show is failing to impress viewers.

Coming back to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the show is the reboot version of the classic show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The new version will be showing the love story of Ram and Priya in a modern way. So, let's wait for the show and stay tuned for more updates!