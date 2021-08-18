Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 To Be Replaced By Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Due To Low TRP Ratings: Report

Shaheer
Sheikh,
Erica
Fernandes
and
Supriya
Pilgaonkar-starrer
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
is
going
off-air
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life
states
that
the
makers
are
planning
to
take
KRPKAB
down
due
to
the
low
TRP
ratings.
Well,
the
news
indeed
left
fans
shocked
as
it
had
created
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses.
The
report
also
states
that
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta's
upcoming
show
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2
will
replace
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
makers
have
not
announced
the
premiere
date
of
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2.
The
show's
promos
are
already
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses,
and
fans
are
very
much
excited
to
see
Nakuul
and
Disha
together
again
on
small-screen.
For
the
unversed,
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
have
earlier
featured
in
Star
Plus'
show,
Pyar
Ka
Dard
Hai
Meetha
Meetha
Pyara
Pyara.
Talking
about
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
Season
3,
the
show
is
currently
focusing
on
Dev
and
Sonakshi's
life
after
becoming
parents.
The
first
episode
itself
created
excitement
amongst
the
viewers.
However,
reports
now
stating
that
the
show
is
failing
to
impress
viewers.
Coming
back
to
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2,
the
show
is
the
reboot
version
of
the
classic
show,
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain,
starring
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar
in
the
lead
roles.
The
new
version
will
be
showing
the
love
story
of
Ram
and
Priya
in
a
modern
way.
So,
let's
wait
for
the
show
and
stay
tuned
for
more
updates!