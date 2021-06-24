Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Reuniting With Shaheer Sheikh & Cast Members

As we all know, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to reunite once again for the third season of their popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The duo was busy shooting outdoors for the show and had fun with each other during the shoot. For the unversed, Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar and other cast members of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 were shooting for the show on the beautiful hills of Siliguri.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Erica Fernandes shared her experience reuniting with Shaheer Sheikh and other cast members of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She said, "Usually shooting on sets means eventually packing up and heading home, but the fun part about our recent outdoor schedule was that everybody got a better chance to bond with each other and create amazing memories. We would all have lunch and dinner together, sit on the balcony between shots to enjoy the beautiful view that we were lucky to have! While it was hot and humid, the rains used to help us beat the heat. At times we would take a walk around the tea gardens and even ride our bicycles through them."

Shaheer Sheikh Is Charging THIS Much Per Episode For Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3; Find Out

Erica Fernandes further added that the outdoor shoot was refreshing for them. For the unversed, the actress also shared several pictures from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 on Instagram. Interestingly, Shaheer and Erica will be reprising their iconic characters Dev and Sonakshi respectively, while Supriya Pilgaonkar is playing the role of Dev's mother Ishwari.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes To Start Shooting From March 25?

Fans are very excited for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, as the promos of the show are creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Let's wait for the official announcement of the premiere date of the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer.