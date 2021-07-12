Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 First Impression! Show Starts With Unexpected Twist; Here’s What Fans Have To Say

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 First Impression

The first episode seemed quite interesting and started off with an unexpected twist. Apart from Sonakshi and Dev's relationship confusion, Dev finds out from an unknown person that his daughter and their son were exchanged! How will Sonakshi and his mother Ishwari react when Dev tells them about this? Will Suhana get to know? Will Dev and Sonakhi accept the unknown person's son (which he tells as theirs)? Well, for this we will have to wait and watch the show.

Fans Trend #WelcomBackDevakshi

Meanwhile, fans are super happy that their favourite couple- Devankshi is back on-screen and trended #WelcomBackDevakshi. Take a look at a few tweets and viewers' feedback.

@lover_krpkab

"The twist is something we least expected!! But It's KRPKAB can we have patience plzz!! Have faith in makers! #WelcomeBackDevakshi KRPKAB 3 JOURNEY BEGINS."

Ayesha Gupta

"The first episode was truly unexpected. Gave all the #KRPKAB3. fans goosebumps!!! Can't still believe Asha Maa being Dead. Can you believe Sohana not being there daughter elsewhere someone New called Ayushman be their son!!! God Dammit I nearly died... #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi3."

@Ramya1494_Sam

"Watched the episode finally..That house, Hanuman statue, Dev n maa bonding, Sonakshi n her bengali everything feels so damn nostalogic."

Anjali Vaswani

"#KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi3 Dev and Sonakshi i missed them and watching the episode reminded me beautiful titanic moment re lived. This time i felt Dev is disconnected from Sonakshi and now it will be her exam to win him back."

@Starry2712

"My reaction after Epi is - WHAT! 🤭I never expected this twist but this makes things interesting so I'll take it. Loved Ishwari's dialogue - "Akele chalne ki koshish karogi toh khud ko akela hi paogi." 🥺. I smiled so hard at the Titanic flashback."