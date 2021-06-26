Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Here's When Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh's Show Will Go On-Air

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that starred Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, was one of the popular shows on television. On popular and public demand, the makers had came up with the second season and now, the third season is also all set to hit the television screens. Erica, Shaheer and Supriya will be reprising the roles of Sonakshi, Dev and Ishwari in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

The makers had released a few promos of the show which hinted at Dev and Sonakshi's changed relationship. Now, they have revealed the time and date when the show will go on-air.

Yes, the wait is finally over! KRPKAB 3 will be aired from July 12 at 8.30 pm on Sony TV. As soon as the makers revealed the date, fans expressed their happiness by sharing their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Thank you so much 😍 was waiting for this so eagerly 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌," another user commented, "12th July, here I come 💃💃."

A few users commented, "THANKYOU FOR THIS SONY ❤️," Yayyyyyyyyyyy ❤️," "12 July Come Fast 😍" and "July 12th come fast. ❤️ Waiting with so much excitement to watch our fav @iam_ejf back on screen as #SonakshiBose and she is going to slay 🔥🔥."

Shaheer Sheikh had previously revealed what season 3 will be about. He had said that this season, they will show what issues the couple faces generally after marriage. He added that the content will be different and real from regular daily soaps which we see on television.

Shaheer further added that the show has always focused to make things real and relatable and this time too they are going to follow the same. He said that any normal family would be able to relate their lives with theirs.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.