Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Makers Hint At A Surprise By Sharing A Picture; Fans Demand Promo

Sony TV's popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been in the news since a long time. There were reports that the makers are planning for the third season and roped in the same actors- Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It was also said that they will soon begin shooting for the same. However, things got delayed due the lockdown.

Now, the channel has dropped a hint by sharing a picture of a visiting card of Dev Dixit. The card reads as, "Dev Dixit, CEO, Ishwari Infotech" and captioned the picture as, "Do we really need Dev Dixit's introduction? Stay tuned for a surprise!"

As soon as the channel shared pictures, fans went gaga over the post and asked the makers to release the promo soon. Take a look at a few comments!

Varuniacslove: GIVE THE PROMO FAST PLEASE WHY ARE YOU TESTING OUR PATIENCE 😭😭😭.

Izna1911: Kitna stay tuned rahe!!😅 Patience ka test lena bnd kro plzzzzzzz.... promo kidhr hai!!😂❤️❤️.

Shama_sns: Eagerly waiting for Dev's promo 😍😍😍.

Devakshi_fc: Promo dedo humko 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.

Shaheerxlife: I'm in love with these hintss.... But please promo dedo ❤️❤️❤️.

For the uninitiated, KRPKAB features Shaheer as Dev, Erica as Sonakshi and Supriya plays the role of Shaheer's mother Ishwari. Fans loved the show and also Dev and Sona's chemistry so much that they nicknamed the couple as Devankshi.

Recently, Erica confirmed that she will be doing the show and revealed how special her role of Sonakshi is. She said that Sonakshi is close to her heart as it was the first time she played such a role and also because it brought her the popularity. She added that what she is today is because of the role. These were also the reasons why the actress said yes to the third season.

Well, with this picture that channel shared, we assume that the makers will soon begin shooting. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.