Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NEW Promo Hints At Dev-Sonakshi’s Changed Relationship; Read More Details

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been in the news ever since makers announced the third season. The makers of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 had recently released a promo, and now they have released a new promo, which hints at the changed relationship of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes), after years of getting married.

In the new promo, Sonakshi is seen getting ready while Dev asks hurries her up. Sonakshi asks him how she is looking, to which Dev just says casually she is looking nice and that they should leave. Sonakshi asks him to look again nicely. Dev tells her he saw her nicely and she is looking good. This upsets Sonakshi, who says that he did see her but did not give any expert comments like before. Dev then asks her to understand as they are getting late. Sonakshi sadly says, "Samaj rahu hun, der hi toh ho chuki hai (I understand, it's indeed late).

Meanwhile, as per Tellychakkar report, apart from Supriya Pilgaonkar (Ishwari, Dev's mother), Vaibhav Singh (Vicky, Dev's brother), Prerna Panwar (Ellena, Sonakshi's sister), Alpesh Dhakan (Sonakshi's brother), and Jagat Rawat (Bijoy, Sonakshi's dad) will be reprising their roles in Season 3.

Shaheer Sheikh Reveals What Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Will Be About; Talks About His Bond With Supriya

It is being said that child artist Anngad Maaholay has been roped in to play the role of Golu. It has to be recalled that Golu is son of Vicky and Elena, but was taken care by Dev.

Erica Fernandes: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi For Me Is Not Just A Show, It's An Emotion, A Sentiment

As per IWM Buzz report, Aleena Lambe, who was seen in Divya Drishti and Naagin 3, will be seen playing the role of Dev and Sonakshi's daughter Suhana. The report also suggests that Advait Shukla, Ramakant Dayma, and Anuradha Rajadhyaksha will be joining the cast of the show.