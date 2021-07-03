Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?

Kyun
Utthe
Dil
Chhod
Aaye
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
since
a
while
now.
Recently,
Kunal
Jaisingh,
who
played
the
role
of
Veer,
exited
the
show
and
the
makers
introduced
major
twist
with
Gurdeep
Kohli's
entry.
A
few
reports
recently
suggested
that
the
show
might
go
off-air
soon
and
it
might
be
replaced
by
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3,
which
stars
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Erica
Fernandes
in
the
lead
roles.
However,
as
per
Spotboye
report,
Kyun
Utthe
Dil
Chhod
Aaaye
isn't
going
off-air
as
there
is
still
more
to
explore
in
the
show.
A
source
was
quoted
by
the
entertainment
portal
as
saying,
"The
show
still
has
a
long
track
to
go
and
we
are
shooting
till
next
month
for
the
same."
Apparently,
KUDCA
starring
Zaan
Khan
and
Gracy
Goswami
in
the
lead
roles
has
got
an
extension.
Also,
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
will
be
aired
in
different
time
slot.
Another
source
revealed
to
the
portal,
"The
show
is
going
off-air
but
in
August
and
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
is
on
a
different
slot
and
will
be
airing
from
this
month
itself."
KUDCA
is
a
story
is
based
on
1947's
Lahore,
before
the
partition
of
India
and
showcases
the
story
of
three
girls-
Amrit,
Vashma,
and
Radha,
who
will
set
out
to
conquer
love
and
will
stand
the
test
of
time
across
borders.
On
the
other
hand,
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
revolves
around
the
story
of
Dev
and
Sonakshi's
changed
relationship
after
years
of
getting
married.
The
show
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
July
12
at
8.30
pm
on
Sony
TV.