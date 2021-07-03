Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Recently, Kunal Jaisingh, who played the role of Veer, exited the show and the makers introduced major twist with Gurdeep Kohli's entry. A few reports recently suggested that the show might go off-air soon and it might be replaced by Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles.

However, as per Spotboye report, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaaye isn't going off-air as there is still more to explore in the show. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show still has a long track to go and we are shooting till next month for the same."

Apparently, KUDCA starring Zaan Khan and Gracy Goswami in the lead roles has got an extension. Also, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will be aired in different time slot. Another source revealed to the portal, "The show is going off-air but in August and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is on a different slot and will be airing from this month itself."

KUDCA is a story is based on 1947's Lahore, before the partition of India and showcases the story of three girls- Amrit, Vashma, and Radha, who will set out to conquer love and will stand the test of time across borders.

On the other hand, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 revolves around the story of Dev and Sonakshi's changed relationship after years of getting married. The show is all set to hit the screens on July 12 at 8.30 pm on Sony TV.