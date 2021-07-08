Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMOS: Quick Recap! Devankshi Reveal How They Met & Give Relationship Update
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
3
starring
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Erica
Fernandes
as
Dev
and
Sonakshi,
is
all
set
to
hit
the
television
screens
on
July
12.
The
makers
had
earlier
revealed
a
few
promos,
now
they
have
revealed
a
couple
of
promos,
which
gives
quick
recap
of
Dev
and
Sonakshi's
lives.
The
new
season
will
be
all
about
how
their
relationship
has
changed
years
after
their
marriage.
In the latest promo, Shaheer aka Dev reveal how their relationship started with 'hate at first site'. The promo shows how the duo used to fight badly and Sonakshi reveals how fate brought them together. The promo then shifts to the flashback scene of how Dev proposed and Sonakshi accepted it. Dev reveals how their relationship has progress from then till now- he says that they have got used to each other.
In the video, Dev can be seen telling Roop Dugapal's character that it has been nine years, and their relationship is much more than celebrating anniversaries and other occasions. Although Dev and Sonakshi are together, they find something missing in their relationship; they don't share much and are not aware of each other's happenings in their lives. Dev's mother Ishwari questions Sonakshi about the same. Will the couple find that something missing in their relationship is the story of the new season.
On the other hand, in another promo, Erica aka Sona, gives quick recap of their lives in her words. She reveals how they loved, parted ways, but again got back together. She also revealed that the separation was because of Ishwari, but because of her love for Dev and for her daughter's sake, she gave their relationship another chance.
Later, she reveals that she gave birth to Shubham and Dev took all his responsibilities while Sona went to office. Now that their kids are all grown up, they both have resumed work. She added that she finds something missing in their relationship and worries that these small things might create trouble in their lives in future. And this, she leaves it to the fate!
So are you ready to witness Dev and Sonakshi's story yet again? Will we get to watch Devankshi magic yet again? Well, we will have to wait and watch the show for the same!