Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMOS: Quick Recap! Devankshi Reveal How They Met & Give Relationship Update

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes as Dev and Sonakshi, is all set to hit the television screens on July 12. The makers had earlier revealed a few promos, now they have revealed a couple of promos, which gives quick recap of Dev and Sonakshi's lives. The new season will be all about how their relationship has changed years after their marriage.



In the latest promo, Shaheer aka Dev reveal how their relationship started with 'hate at first site'. The promo shows how the duo used to fight badly and Sonakshi reveals how fate brought them together. The promo then shifts to the flashback scene of how Dev proposed and Sonakshi accepted it. Dev reveals how their relationship has progress from then till now- he says that they have got used to each other.

Click here to watch the promo

In the video, Dev can be seen telling Roop Dugapal's character that it has been nine years, and their relationship is much more than celebrating anniversaries and other occasions. Although Dev and Sonakshi are together, they find something missing in their relationship; they don't share much and are not aware of each other's happenings in their lives. Dev's mother Ishwari questions Sonakshi about the same. Will the couple find that something missing in their relationship is the story of the new season.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Feels He Has Grown With The Show; Reveals Big Thing He Learnt From It

On the other hand, in another promo, Erica aka Sona, gives quick recap of their lives in her words. She reveals how they loved, parted ways, but again got back together. She also revealed that the separation was because of Ishwari, but because of her love for Dev and for her daughter's sake, she gave their relationship another chance.

Click here to watch the promo

Later, she reveals that she gave birth to Shubham and Dev took all his responsibilities while Sona went to office. Now that their kids are all grown up, they both have resumed work. She added that she finds something missing in their relationship and worries that these small things might create trouble in their lives in future. And this, she leaves it to the fate!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?

So are you ready to witness Dev and Sonakshi's story yet again? Will we get to watch Devankshi magic yet again? Well, we will have to wait and watch the show for the same!