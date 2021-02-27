Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes To Reunite? Supriya Pilgaonkar To Join Them!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the popular shows on television. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, who played the roles of Dev and Sonakshi. The couple's chemistry was loved by the audiences. After it went off-air, fans were disappointed and demanded season 2. Owing to the popularity and fans demand, the makers returned with the limited series of season 2, which ended on a happy note. Although earlier there were reports that the makers are planning to return with season 3 without Erica and Shaheer, as they were busy with their projects, the latest reports suggests that the actors might reunite for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as the actors are done with their projects.

As per Freepress Journal report, the makers have retained the original jodi Shaheer and Erica for the show. It is also being said that Supriya Pilgaonkar is currently playing the lead in a recently launched show, she will apparently continue to be a part of the digital show KRPKAB 3. Supriya played the role of Shaheer's mother Ishwari in the show.

As per the report, the show will go on floors from March and will wrap up by June. It will be aired on the digital platform SonyLIV. Apparently, the story will continue from where the second season left off.

A source close to the development revealed, "The reason the season was delayed was due to the unavailability of the lead actors." The makers wanted to retain the lead pair that became favourite on-screen pair and now that both the actors are available, everything apparently fell in place.

While Erica, Shaheer and the producer of the show were unavailable to comment, Surpriya was unaware of the development. She said, "I have heard that too. I hope this news is true. I hope I get a call soon and I am able to do it." She also said that she will not be happy if anyone else replaces her as she is very possessive of her Dev (played by Shaheer) and will be very sad to see their onscreen bond to be performed by any other actor. The actress added that she will wait for the makers to know about the third season.

