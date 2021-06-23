Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Supriya Pilgaonkar Reveals Ishwari As A Character Will Always Be Special To Her

Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
is
all
set
to
return
with
the
third
season,
Kuch
Rang
Pyaar
Ke
Aise
Bhi:
Nayi
Kahani.
Erica
Fernandes,
Shaheer
Sheikh
and
Supriya
Pilgaonkar
will
be
seen
reprising
the
roles
of
Sonakshi,
Dev
and
Ishwari
in
the
show.
This
time,
the
show
will
explore
how
the
dynamics
of
a
relationship
change
over
the
years
and
delve
into
the
relationship
between
Dev
and
Sonakshi
with
Rishton
ki
gehraayi
mein
pyaar
hai
ya
daraar!
Previously,
Erica
had
said
her
character
Sonakshi
has
been
close
to
her
heart,
now
Supriya
revealed
that
her
character
Ishwari
will
always
be
special
for
her.
The
actress
also
added
that
she
is
happy
to
be
a
part
of
the
show
and
said
that
the
reunion
with
the
cast
has
been
fabulous.
The
actress
said,
"Ishwari
as
a
character
will
always
be
special
to
me.
Viewers
have
not
only
loved
this
character
but
also
enjoyed
watching
the
mother-son
bond
me
and
Shaheer
Sheikh
aka
Dev
share
on
the
show.
The
best
part
about
this
show
is
the
journey
that
one
takes
with
the
characters
-
it's
very
relatable.
It's
very
mature
in
its
narration
and
is
treated
with
evolved
sensibilities.
I
am
happy
to
be
a
part
of
the
show
and
the
reunion
with
the
entire
cast
has
been
fabulous."
The
makers
had
revealed
a
couple
of
promos,
which
hinted
at
Dev
and
Sonakshi's
changed
relationship.
Fans
are
super
excited
for
the
show
and
are
eager
to
watch
their
favourite
jodi
Devankshi
on-screen.