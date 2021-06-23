Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Supriya Pilgaonkar Reveals Ishwari As A Character Will Always Be Special To Her

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is all set to return with the third season, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani. Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen reprising the roles of Sonakshi, Dev and Ishwari in the show. This time, the show will explore how the dynamics of a relationship change over the years and delve into the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi with Rishton ki gehraayi mein pyaar hai ya daraar!

Previously, Erica had said her character Sonakshi has been close to her heart, now Supriya revealed that her character Ishwari will always be special for her. The actress also added that she is happy to be a part of the show and said that the reunion with the cast has been fabulous.



The actress said, "Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond me and Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev share on the show. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters - it's very relatable. It's very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous."

She further added, "I really missed shooting with the team and it feels great to be back on the sets."

The makers had revealed a couple of promos, which hinted at Dev and Sonakshi's changed relationship. Fans are super excited for the show and are eager to watch their favourite jodi Devankshi on-screen.