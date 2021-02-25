Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein: Ansh Gupta Quits The Show; Here's Why!

Recently, Naagin 5 was revamped and the new title- Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was given along with the entry of new actors. It has been just a few days and it is being said that one of the actors of the show Ansh Gupta has already put down his papers! A source revealed to TOI that Ansh was promised something but his role turned out to be quite different. Instead of doing something which he is not happy with, he decided to quit the show.

The source further revealed that Ansh was told that he would be playing a strong character- lead actor's friend and he would be required to shoot for 15 days every month. Apparently, he had signed one-year contract. However, on the first day itself, he found out that his character seemed different. As per the report, the actor also spoke to creative heads for more clarity, but he soon realised that the character was not very important.

As per the source, Ansh has decided to quit and has informed the creative and production team. He will not be shooting with them from next schedule onwards.

When the actor was asked about the same, he clarified that he was not happy with his character and hence decided to quit. He also added that he doesn't want to blame anyone for the same.

Ansh said, "Yes, I have quit the show because I was not happy with my character. But I don't want to blame anyone. It is very common in our industry. I just want to do good work. And I do hope that Ekta Kapoor ma'am will cast me in some other show and give me a strong character."

For the uninitiated, Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput play the lead roles in Naagin 5 spin-off.

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Winners: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards

Also Read: Naagin 5 Spin-Off: Kuch Toh Hai Teaser Out; Plot To Revolve Around Krishna Mukherjee-Harsh Rajput's Love Story