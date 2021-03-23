Kuch Toh Hai’s Krishna Mukherjee Feels Disappointed About The Show Going Off-Air; Has THIS To Say

After Naagin 5, producer Ekta Kapoor had come up with the new show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, which was based on naagins, vampires and wolves. The Naagin's spin-off, which starred Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee, went on-air on February 7, 2021. However, due to a lack of response from the masses, the makers wrapped up the show after just one and a half months. The last episode of Kuch Toh Hai was aired on March 21, 2021.

The makers' decision indeed shocked viewers as well as the lead actress of the show. Krishna Mukherjee, who played Priya (angel/naagin) expressed her disappointment about the show going off-air and said that they didn't get enough time to establish a connect with the audience. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame considers that the makers' decision was too premature.

In an interview with Times of India, Krishna Mukherjee said, "It was important that the characters establish a connect with the audience and then if the story didn't click, they could have taken a decision. It was a new cast and we all deserved a little more time to make a connect." Krishna indeed thinks that audiences want to see saas-bahu sagas instead of something new and different.

Apart from that, Krishna Mukherjee also revealed that initially, she didn't know that she would have to play a naagin. The makers had brought several twists in the story, but the audience couldn't connect to it. However, despite receiving a poor response from the masses, Krishna said that it was a dream come true moment for her when she was approached to play the role of angel/naagin in Kuch Toh Hai. Now, since the show is over, the actress is looking forward to do something fresh and interesting.

Talking about Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, the show also starred Resham Tipnis, Manini Mishra, Nibedita Pal, Naveen Saini and others in key roles.

Also Read : Naagin 5 Spin-Off Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein Under Scanner; Might Go Off-Air If TRPs Do Not Go Up!

Also Read : Naagin 5 Spin-Off Kuch Toh Hai: Harsh Rajput Reveals Why He Chose To Do A Supernatural Show Again