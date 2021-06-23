Kumar Sanu On Indian Idol 12’s Format: Jitna Gossip Hoga, Utna TRP Badhega, Samjha Karo

Nowadays, many Indian reality shows are often getting questioned for their genuine content and Indian Idol 12 is one of them. The singing reality show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. When singer Amit Kumar revealed that the makers of Indian Idol 12 asked him to praise the contestants irrespective of his views, netizens had started a big debate on social media. Apart from that, the eviction process is also criticized by netizens as they feel that makers eliminated contestants like Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt and Nachiket Lele because they don't add much masala to the content of the show.

Amidst all, Kumar Sanu, who had appeared as a guest on Indian Idol 12, recently said that the makers of reality shows do make content to make people gossip so that they can get more TRPs. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanu said, "Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega, samjha karo. Badi baat nahi hai (The more the gossip, the better will be the TRP. Please understand. It is no big deal)."

Kumar Sanu feels that the producers and music directors should offer work to the deserving contestants. The Aashiqui singer said, "It is the responsibility of producers, music directors to offer work to them. Many singers are there, they are talented but someone needs to give them work. These shows work to bring the talent to the limelight, and industry people need to offer them work."

Apart from that, Kumar Sanu further stated that the style of singing has changed now. The singer feels that because of the upgradation in technology, the soul of yesteryear music is missing. "I would want it to be a priority that producers maintain the soul of the songs," Sanu added.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu recently appeared in Super Dancer Chapter 4. The contestants paid tribute to the legendary singer by performing to his hit songs from the 90s. Interestingly, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shook a leg on one of her popular songs sung by singer.