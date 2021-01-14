    For Quick Alerts
      Kumkum Bhagya 15 January 2021 Spoiler: How Does Pragya Stop Abhi’s Wedding?

      To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!

      In the next episode, Pragya stops Abhi and Meera’s wedding ceremony and asks the inspector to arrest Meera and Alia as they knew she is Abhi’s wife. Watch Kumkum Bhagya serial premiere episodes to find out what happens?

      Kumkum Bhagya

      Watch the premiere episode of all TV shows on ZEE5 Club before TV.

      Thursday, January 14, 2021, 19:58 [IST]
      X