Kumkum Bhagya's Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Announce Pregnancy; Actor Says They’re Eagerly Waiting For Their Baby

Kumkum Bhagya actors Ankit Mohan and wife Ruchi Suvarn announce pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankit shared the captioned the pictures as, "Auspicious news on Auspicious occasion.... New life coming soon.!! @ruchisavarn My love ❤️❤️." Ankit and Ruchi's co-stars Shikha Singh, Sriti Jha, Anjum Fakih and others congratulated them by commenting on their posts.

An excited Ankit revealed to TOI, "My wife Ruchi and I are both feeling great about becoming parents. It's our first child. It feels different and special at the same time. December is when she is due and we are eagerly waiting for our little one."

Ankit revealed that he wanted to share the news a while back but with a lot of things happening around due to the pandemic, he decided to share it on Ganesh Chaturthi. As they welcomed Lord Ganesh home, they felt that it is the right time to share their joy.

When asked if he is nervous about becoming a father, he said, "Not really," and added that they are taking care of everything, and since they have taken care of his niece and nephew, he said that he has an idea about handling kids. He added that kids are fond of him. He further said that he becomes like a kid when he is with them and they both enjoy each other's company.

The actor has started working for his Marathi film Babu. Regarding the same, he said, "After two lockdowns since the past year and lots of ups and down in our lives, I am finally getting on board with my Marathi film titled Babu. I am working and even taking care of my wife. I am able to balance the two because Ruchi is one strong woman and I am blessed to have her as my partner. She is way stronger than me. That's the reason why I am able to focus on my work too. We are just praying that everything goes well and want people to keep blessing us."