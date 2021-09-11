    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kumkum Bhagya's Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Announce Pregnancy; Actor Says They’re Eagerly Waiting For Their Baby

      By
      |

      Kumkum Bhagya actors Ankit Mohan and wife Ruchi Suvarn announce pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankit shared the captioned the pictures as, "Auspicious news on Auspicious occasion.... New life coming soon.!! @ruchisavarn My love ❤️❤️." Ankit and Ruchi's co-stars Shikha Singh, Sriti Jha, Anjum Fakih and others congratulated them by commenting on their posts.

      An excited Ankit revealed to TOI, "My wife Ruchi and I are both feeling great about becoming parents. It's our first child. It feels different and special at the same time. December is when she is due and we are eagerly waiting for our little one."

      Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Suvarn

      Ankit revealed that he wanted to share the news a while back but with a lot of things happening around due to the pandemic, he decided to share it on Ganesh Chaturthi. As they welcomed Lord Ganesh home, they felt that it is the right time to share their joy.

      Click here to check out Ankit Mohan's post

      When asked if he is nervous about becoming a father, he said, "Not really," and added that they are taking care of everything, and since they have taken care of his niece and nephew, he said that he has an idea about handling kids. He added that kids are fond of him. He further said that he becomes like a kid when he is with them and they both enjoy each other's company.

      Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Actor Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With A Baby GirlKuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Actor Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With A Baby Girl

      Kundali Bhagya's Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya Addresses Engagement Rumours, Says 'Age Not A Factor In Showbiz Now'Kundali Bhagya's Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya Addresses Engagement Rumours, Says 'Age Not A Factor In Showbiz Now'

      The actor has started working for his Marathi film Babu. Regarding the same, he said, "After two lockdowns since the past year and lots of ups and down in our lives, I am finally getting on board with my Marathi film titled Babu. I am working and even taking care of my wife. I am able to balance the two because Ruchi is one strong woman and I am blessed to have her as my partner. She is way stronger than me. That's the reason why I am able to focus on my work too. We are just praying that everything goes well and want people to keep blessing us."

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 17:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X