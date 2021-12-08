Kumkum Bhagya's Ankit Mohan & Ruchi Savarn Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actor Says Blessed With The Best

Kumkum Bhagya jodi Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn welcomed the newest addition to their family-a baby boy on December 7, 2021. Ankit took to social media and wrote, "7th ❤️. Blessed with the best. Har Har Mahadev."

While talking to TOI, the actor revealed that they are thrilled and said, "The doctors tried to make it a normal delivery but eventually they had to go in for a caesarean. I requested the doctor to let me be in the OT but they warned me saying I may faint. But I really wanted to be there for my wife and hold my baby first in my hands. I'm happy I could do it."

Ankit, who wants to be a hands-on parent feels that every man should learn how to take care of their newborn. He said that he has learnt to change his nappies and feed him and wants to experience all of it! He added that every father should know all these and why leave it just to the mother!

About the feeling of becoming a father, the actor said that it is different and special. Ankit added that he keeps thinking that he will soon have company for his gymming and fitness routine.

The Kumkum Bhagya actor concluded by saying, "As soon as he starts crawling or maybe walking, I will take him to see how his father and mother go about their daily fitness routine. Once he grows up, he will be my partner in everything. I want to make him fearless and understand life at a young age. I feel we have already started bonding. When he cries, I just touch him or hold him and he starts smiling and that's the best feeling for me."