Kumkum Bhagya Completes 7 Years: Sriti Jha, Supriya Shukla & Other Actors Share Beautiful Memories Of The Show

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya that was first aired on April 15, 2014, completed 7 years today. The show, which has completed a good run of seven long years, has been one of the popular and favourite shows among the audiences. Fans still love the iconic jodi Abhi and Pragya played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Sriti shared the first poster of the show on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "7 years ago... Who run the world...GIRLS!!! #KumkumBhagya." The first poster featured Sriti, Surpriya Shukla (Sarla, Pragya's mother), Jasjeet Babbar (Janki), Mrunal Thakur (who played the role of Bulbul, Pragya's sister) and Raja (Daljeet Arora aka Pragya's grandmother).

Also, Surpriya shared a video in which she is seen singing the title song of the show. Sharing a few other memorable pictures of the show, the actress wrote, "7 years of kumkum bhagya...God has been so kind. It's not a show for us..It's a journey of love...Emotions...Trust...Faith...Masti..bond N connection we have with each other that has connected with our viewers too...May keep the journey on...N on...N has your love forever..."

She further thanked the cast and concluded by writing, "May it keeps the journey on...N on...N has your love forever... Had to post ...The love I have for sriti...N mrunal...Pragya - bulbul... continues with shraddha...N anjum too...With kundali .We r so blessed. Thank u Ekta... Anilji...Rg sir.. Muzzu...Varun.. Sukriti... Shibani...Shreya..Sri...Tripti ..Raviji...Jinke saath yeh yatra shuru hui... Shabir...Arjit...Shikha...Leena...Suwati...Ankit..."

Suwati Anand too shared a few pictures and wrote, "7years are similar to 🌈 rainbow.....so colorful so beautiful....what a fabulous journey with fantastic actors. 'kumkum bhagya parivar zindad tha hai aur rahega'." She also thanked everyone, the actors, team- light man, setting dada, make-up artist, production, direction and creative teams.

The actors are apparently shifting to Goa, probably for shooting. Leena Jumani, who plays the role of Tanu, shared a picture snapped with Sriti on her Instagram story and wrote, "Cheers to 7 year!! @itisriti Bye Mumbai phir pata nai kab mile... see you Goa."