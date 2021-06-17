Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: Sriti, Shabir & Leena's NEW Looks Revealed! Abhi-Pragya’s Destiny To Change Completely

Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been in the news since a while regarding its upcoming leap. As we revealed earlier, Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in the show, will be seen in completely new avatar. And as per the latest promo of the show, Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi is seen as dejected drunkard.

The latest report suggests that the show will be taking two years leap, post which, Abhi, Pragya and Tanu (Leena Jumani) will be seen in new avatars. Their destiny will change completely.

As per the picture of the latest promo of the show, Pragya is seen in a formal avatar as she is seen as a powerful figure in a multinational company while Abhi is seen in a rugged look. As Sriti revealed earlier, she will be showcasing a more stylish, confident and self-assured dimension. On the other hand, Tanu will be seen in traditional avatar. In short, Pragya and Tanu's looks are swapped!

On the other hand, Shabir gets addicted to alcohol and sings only occasionally to fund his addiction.

About leap, Sriti was quoted by Tribune India as saying, "The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhi and Pragya's destiny is all set to change completely. While Abhi will be seen as a broken man who's taken to the bottle, viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to approaching the character from a new aspect and hope to do it well."

