Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: Pragya To Undergo Major Transformation; To Turn Into Powerful Corporate Professional

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. The show has been entertaining the audiences since a long time and had undergone many changes. Now, yet again the show is all set to take a major leap- a time leap. Post which, it is being said that Pragya and Abhi, will yet again part ways.

Recently, Sriti, who plays the role of Pragya, spoke about the changes that viewers will see in her character. Pragya will undergo major transformation in the show.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Having explored the simple, unassuming, caring aspects of Pragya's persona for seven years, I now move into showcasing a more stylish, confident, self-assured dimension and that's truly exciting for me as an artist."

Talking about her transformation in the show, she said that Prayga will turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. Isn't it exciting?

She said, "The viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to approaching the character from a new perspective and hope to do it well. What's interesting is that while she seems to be the boss lady in control to the world outside, she is deeply anguished on the inside, with her eyes giving away her pain at times."

The show has been running since a long time, when asked if any any point she wanted to quit the show, she said that she didn't really feel so, as the team is so good that going to work is like going to family. She added that shooting with everyone is so fun that she feels like going back to work again and again.