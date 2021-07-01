Kumkum Bhagya NEW Promo: Pragya Is In Revenge Mode; Challenges Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers since a long time. Recently, the makers introduced a leap, post which Pragya and Abhi part ways and their looks change completely. Until now, Pragya has been searching Abhi to seek revenge. As per the latest promo, looks like they will soon come face to face!

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Pragya arrives at Abhi's garage in style. While Abhi is shocked to see her, Pragya asks him if he is surprised to see her alive. She then goes on to say, "Pyaar ke badle jo dhoka diya aapne, dekhliya apko kaha le aya?" He tells Pragya, "Pyaar mein kisne dhokha khaya yeh toh wakth hi batayega." She tells Abhi that time is hers now and she will watch him getting destroyed. Post this, both walk opposite ways.

It has to be recalled that before leap, Tanu and Alia had made Pradeep talk to Pragya like Abhi. Pradeep in Abhi's voice had said that he doesn't want Pragya in his life and want her dead. Post which Pragya falls off cliff after car accident. While Alia and Tanu assume Pragya is dead and Abhi isn't aware of Pragya's whereabouts- everyone will be shocked with Pragya's return. Pragya misunderstands Abhi and thinks it was he who wanted her dead.

Reyhna Pandit Says 'Kumkum Bhagya Is Truly Like My Second Home'; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

On the other hand, after Pragya got to know what Rhea did to Prachi, she gets Prachi and Ranbir married, which Abhi isn't aware. Rhea, who was madly in love with Ranbir, couldn't take it when she lost him to Prachi and attempts suicide. She falls off from a building and gets severely injured. This hurts Abhi, who feels Pragya is responsible for it and hates her to the core.

Barrister Babu: Pallavi Says Aurra Bhatnagar Has Taken The Show To A New Level; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

While Pragya is in revenge mode, Abhi has lost interest in life and doesn't even care for his family. It has to be seen if Pragya and Abhi get to know reality? What will Alia and Tanu do to make Pragya stay away from Abhi?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.