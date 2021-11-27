Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi Aka Mugdha Chaphekar Talks About LEAP; Reveals Major TWIST!

Kumkum Bhagya makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. The show took a major turn with Prachi and Ranbir parting ways and Rhea trying her best to get Ranbir back in her life. Rhea also succeeds in the same. She takes Pallavi's help and makes Ranbir believe that Prachi cheated him- she doesn't love him but Sid. This breaks Ranbir's heart, who agrees to marry Rhea.

On the other hand, Prachi takes pregnancy test and is worried about the outcome. The receptionist congratulates Prachi, who is speechless. What's more in store in the show? Well, Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of Prachi talks about the leap and reveals that there will be a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Mughda was quoted by IANS as saying, "The leap has brought in a lot of twists and turns, and I am really excited for the upcoming track where Prachi finds herself in a fix. On one hand, her parents are still in coma, while the love of her life - Ranbir is getting married to Prachi's sister Rhea, who has caused a lot of chaos in Prachi's life."

In the upcoming episodes, Mughda said that Prachi will get to know something major and tries to stop Ranbir and Rhea's wedding.

She added, "At the same time, she also finds out about something major in her life and hopes to stop Ranbir and Rhea's marriage in time. With so much happening in her life, Prachi will go through a lot of emotions and to portray the emotions aptly, will be challenging. I hope the audience loves this twist in the show."

We assume that something major is either pregnancy or she will get to know about Rhea's truth and tries to expose the same in front of Ranbir. The question is: Will Ranbir believe Prachi? If he does also, will Rhea let Ranbir and Prachi reunite?

Well, looks like Prachi's life is just like her mother Pragya's life story! Even Pragya had to suffer a lot to reunite with Abhi as his sister Alia and girlfriend/wife Tanu tried their best to stop the couple from reuniting.