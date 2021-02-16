Kumkum Bhagya Promo: Netizens Are Done With Abhi-Pragya’s Separation Drama; Want Makers To END The Show
Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television and the lead pair of the show Abhi and Prayga played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, are the most-favourite jodi of the audiences. The show which has been one of the top five shows, has gone down on the TRP chart and whenever this happens, the makers introduce separation track. Recently, the makers released a promo in which, Abhi and Pragya, who are happily married, face difficulties. A goon attacks them and shoots at the couple, which hits Abhi's head and he falls off the cliff.
Abhigya’s Separation Drama Irks Netizens
This separation promo has not gone down well with the netizens, who are fed-up with the separation drama and wants makers to end the show if they can't show them united or something new. A few of them, who are not happy with the current track (Prachi and Ranbir's love story) and want makers to focus on Abhi and Pragya's story, are hoping for something new for the couple. Take a look at a few comments!
Always Separation Drama
Afrinazakir: This is what always happens! 🤦🏻♀️ when both of them get together something bad happens and they get separated! Why can't the writers write something different and not make them go separate ways but keep them together 🙄🙄 this is just sad! 💔
Abhigya_tisha_seden: Always separation in our bhagya😢 what the hell you want why abhigya can't stay together @beinganilnagpal.
Netizens Are Done With Separation Drama
Aquarian_chubby_girl: Iske baad bhi agar yeh zinda bach gaya toh duniya mei kuch bhi ho sakta hai 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️.
Zohaazeem: Ye milte hi kab hain jo alag honge. 😂😂.
@Pkhrin: Maarna hi hai toh dono ko maaro😭 😭 but no more separation drama please 🥺🥺.
End The Current Track
Sadhna6552: @zeetv @beinganilnagpal @ektarkapoor..plz it's high time end this current story..is story me kuch nhi h end dp bakwas..start fresh #Abhigya new fresh love story we want only #Abhigya reincarnation or #Abhigya rebirth story #Endkkbdhusripidhi #ReincarnateAbhiGya new #KumkumBhagya #Abhigya #Tisha.
Tishasudha: Omg kuch accha karo ji we want our AbhiGya.
It’s High Time To End The Show!
@AishuxBabey: Its high time makers & channel , there is no Story left to explore anymore in this track , having talented actors like SHABIR & SRITI as leads but wasting them & not utilising their hardwork at all !!
@Reemreem102: #kumkumbhagya everything is duplicated .. If you do not have anything new to present to the fans end it all ..with each track the same ends we are tired of repetition .. You write or make fun of the fans.
Bhagya se kumkum mit gaya ussi ke haathon se, jo tha uss Kumkum ka guroor. Kya #AbhiGya ho jaayenge humesha ke liye ek dooje se door? Dekhiye #KumkumBhagya, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #Promo @sritianne@SHABIRAHLUWALIA pic.twitter.com/CRYtBJ1i9O— ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) February 15, 2021
