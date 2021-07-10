Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha On Being Trolled For Posting Topless Pic: I Don’t Understand Why People Have A Problem

Shikha Singh, who became popular for her role of Alia in Kumkum Bhagya, had shared a bold picture on her Instagram account. Although her friends from the industry showered their love on the post, she was trolled by some of the users for posting a topless picture. While a few wrote that they didn't expect it from her, some of them said that they were disappointed with her for sharing such a picture.

Well, this is not the first time, earlier too, she had shared a picture of her breastfeeding on social media, which created a lot of buzz on the internet. Now, the actress has reacted to the trolls.



Regarding the picture, she said, "I had once posted a picture feeding my baby and at that time too, I was questioned by people. Firstly, I don't care about the comments and views of people and secondly, I want to normalise breast feeding. The latest picture which I posted is also where I am feeding my baby. The picture is taken from an angle from which my child is not visible. I don't understand why people have a problem. They are okay with bikini pictures, but if I post a picture like this, there is so much drama that happens. People even labelled that picture as a nude photo which it isn't!"

SPOILERS ALERT! Vin Rana To Re-Enter Kumkum Bhagya? Bollywood Actor's Entry To Bring New TWIST In Anupamaa!

She added that initially, she was upset because people were posting weird things. She also added that there was a comment which asked her how her husband could allow me to post such stuff. Shikha said that the picture was clicked by her husband.

Reyhna Pandit Says 'Kumkum Bhagya Is Truly Like My Second Home'; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

When asked how she deals with the trolls and hate comments, she said, "I read a few more comments and then thought people will always have an opinion and as an actor, I should be mentally prepared for such things. I want to let my baby grow in a space where there are no barriers. Some people say this is not our culture but we all have grown up like with our mothers breast feeding us. It's something so normal, why should anyone feel offended?"