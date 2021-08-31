Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: BIG TWIST! Abhi & Pragya To Get Married; Sriti Reveals The Twist Will Surprise Everyone

Abhi & Pragya Get Married

In the promo, Abhi is seen filling Pragya's maang with sindoor, and tells her, "Mein iss contract marriage ko sahi andaaz mein karunga. Jaise tum, waise hum." The background voice then asks if kumkum will get the two closer or is bhagya changing their relationship's fate?

Sriti Jha On Upcoming Twist

Meanwhile, Sriti is excited about the new twist. She revealed that the new twist will definitely surprise everyone as Abhi and Pragya's reunion will happen in the most unexpected scenario.

Sriti was quoted by IANS as saying, "The twist will surely take everyone by surprise as Abhi and Pragya's union happens in the most unexpected scenario. Their luck is all set to change, and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the leap."

Why Abhi & Pragya Sign Contract Marriage?

Coming back to the show, as the viewers are aware Pragya has turned into a powerful figure in a multinational company in Australia, and has returned to India to seek revenge from Abhi. Unfortunately, Pragya gets into a mess with Gaurav making false allegations against her. Abhi gets to know about the same. In an attempt to prove her innocence Pragya has to now get closer to Abhi.

Meanwhile, Prachi had told Pragya that Abhi's condition is not good as he has been drinking a lot and feels no one loves him. She also reveals that Tanu is selling Abhi, which shocks Pragya.

SHOCKING! Tanu Sells Abhi To Pragya?

As per latest promo, Tanu negotiates money and discusses about selling Abhi with Pragya and her aunt. Finally, Pragya gives money and gets Abhi. We assume, here the contract marriage comes into picture.

Will Pragya get to know that Abhi is innocent (that he was not the reason for her accident)? Will her motive (to take revenge on Abhi) change? Or Will Abhi take his revenge on Pragya? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

