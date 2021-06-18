Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Pragya To Meet With A Fatal Accident; Wedding Drama To End On A Cliffhanger

Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is all set to take a major leap, which will turn Pragya and Abhi's lives upside down. As per the latest twist, before the leap Pragya will meet with a fatal accident and will go missing. Post this, the narrative will be fast forward to two years down the line.

As we revealed earlier, post leap the looks of the main characters- Abhi, Pragya and Tanu will be changed. While Sriti will transform from a demure, simple girl to a strong, assertive and authoritative corporate professional, Tanu's look will be that of Pragya's (like how Pragya was before leap). On the other hand, Abhi, who was always concerned about his family, now does not care for them and gets addicted to alcohol. He will have no money and no interest to fix his life.

Shabir, who is associated with the show for seven long years said that he is proud to be a part of the Kumkum Bhagya family and entertaining audiences.

Regarding the upcoming leap, Shabir Ahluwalia was quoted by TOI as saying, "I must say that the upcoming leap is going to be one of the most significant, exciting developments on the show. While we've had a 7-year leap and a generation leap in the past, this one will literally turn our lives upside down and leave our fans astonished. The whole wedding drama will end on a cliff-hanger with Pragya meeting with an accident and the show taking a two-year leap. In the new chapter, I will be seen as a fallen star with no money and no interest in fixing his life. Initially, his family was everything to him, but now he is least bothered and doesn't care about anything but himself and his compulsive need for alcohol. To find out what could have possibly led Abhi to this state, viewers will have to wait and watch our upcoming leap."

Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: Sriti, Shabir & Leena's NEW Looks Revealed! Abhi-Pragya's Destiny To Change Completely

Kumkum Bhagya Spl Wedding Sequence: Pooja Banerjee Had To Run Wearing 25 Kg Lehenga; Get Ready For BIG Twists!

Sriti Jha said, "The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhi and Pragya's bhagyas are all set to change completely. While Abhi will be seen as a broken man who's taken to the bottle, viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the leap."

Are you excited about the leap? Hit the comment box to share your views.