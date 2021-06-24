Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: This Actor To Play New Man In Pragya's Life!

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular and longest-running shows on television. However, the show's TRP has dropped and is out of the top 5 slot. In a bid to get the show back to the top slot, the makers recently introduced a major leap, post which Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's (Pragya and Abhi) looks were completely changed. While Pragya changed completely from a sanskari and traditional look to boss lady style, Abhi is given rugged look.

Pragya is back to India and is in search of Abhi and his family. But she gets disappointed and restless as she won't be able to find and show them that she is alive and is back to take revenge. On the other hand, Abhi's family's condition is bad as they have shifted from mansion to a chawl. He has stopped working and has taken to alcohol; he shows no interest towards family and only cares for self. Tanu repents for marrying him and starts blaming Aliya for the same.

In the latest episode, while searching for Abhi, Tanu sees Pragya and panics. She tells the same to Aliya, who doesn't believe her. On the other hand, Abhi is seen checking/repairing Pragya's car, but both somehow do not see each other's faces. It has to be seen if they manage to see each other in today's episode.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye SPOILER: Kunal Jaisingh To Exit; Gurdeep Kohli's Entry To Bring MAJOR Twist

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Tina Philip Replaces Bhumika Gurung; Tina Is Glad To Be A Part Of Rajan Shahi's Show

Meanwhile, there are reports that a new man will enter Pragya's life. As per reports, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who was seen in Prem Bandhan, will be entering the show.

A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Vineet who is a Balaji loyalist will be seen in an interesting role, who will provide a new twist in the tale. He will be the new guy in Pragya's life."

Did you like the new track of Kumkum Bhagya? Hit the comment box to share your views.