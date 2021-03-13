Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha Hopes Everyone Enjoys Watching Her As Gayatri As Much As They Like Her As Pragya

Although Kumkum Bhagya's position on TRP chart is fluctuating, it is most loved shows on television. Viewers love Abhi and Pragya, and currently, the makers have come up with major change, wherein Abhi's health is upset and is acting weird after he was shot in the head. He has returned home and no one at home treats him well, as he become violent when he doesn't like this. Pragya is not allowed to meet him. However, she has found a way to meet him on daily basis. She enters the Mehra mansion as domestic help Gayatri. She is seen in a Haryanvi avatar.

Taking about her new avatar, Sriti told IANS that Gayatri's diction and the Haryanvi language is difficult to grasp, but she is trying hard to get it right. She also added that her team is supporting and giving her tips so that she can perform it well. She also hopes that audiences love her new avatar Gayatri, just like how they loved Pragya.

She said, "Pragya has taken up this new avatar of domestic help Gayatri, and I have to say it has been challenging. Her diction, the Haryanvi language and all the nuances, have been difficult to grasp, but I am trying very hard to get it right."

She further added, "The creative team, the production team as well as my co-stars in 'Kumkum Bhagya' have been supportive, and have been giving me tips to portray it with the utmost conviction. I hope everyone enjoys watching me as Gayatri as much as they like me as Pragya."

Meanwhile, in the show, Abhi's mental condition is not stable and Pragya gets to know the same from his doctor, who would have asked her to be extremely careful with Abhi as condition is critical. She tries to talk to him calmly, and Abhi too will start reciprocating to her.

(With IANS Inputs)

